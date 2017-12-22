Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 22-Dec-2017 / 14:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 December 2017 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce two new investments that closed on 22 December 2017. The Group has acquired GBP21.77 million junior notes linked to the performance of a portfolio of high quality UK real estate loans owned by a major commercial bank. The underlying reference loan pool is secured by an institutional quality, well diversified pool of commercial real estate assets with an average LTV of less than 50%. In addition, the Group subscribed to a EUR 26 million note issuance, the proceeds of which were used to finance an office building in suburban Paris. The Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return on each of the investments in line with its investment policy. For further information, please contact: Duncan MacPherson - Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Robert Peel - Fidante Capital - 020 7832 0900 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5048 End of Announcement EQS News Service 641633 22-Dec-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=641633&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

December 22, 2017 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)