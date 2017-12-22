New Age Farm Inc.: New Age Farm's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, We Are Kured, Selects Global Terpene Leader Eybna

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / New Age Farm Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTC PINK: NWGFF) (FRA: ONF) (www.newagefarminc.com) ("New Age Farm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, We Are Kured ("WAK"), has selected global terpene developer Eybna Technologies Ltd. ("Eybna") to provide the unique terpene blends for the WAK's terpene infused hemp derived CBD oil.

Eybna is a global leader in the research and development of cannabis terpene-based solutions. Terpenes are organic compounds found in a variety of plants and contribute to their flavour, scent, and colour. Eybna is isolating the medicinal properties found in different cannabis strains and developing cannabis medicine that is tailored to treat specific medical conditions.

While common practice is to selectively breed and genetically modify cannabis in order to reach specific traits, Eybna is leading a revolutionary new approach. Eybna is mapping and isolating all the building blocks of cannabis and studying their independent and synergistic properties, with emphasis on terpenes that have recently been found to account for many of the effects induced by each strain. Eybna then intends to construct new formulations that hold the different medical benefits of cannabis.

To date, with access to a focus group of over 2000 medical marijuana users, Eybna is already seeing very positive results and it is not far before Eybna's first formulations are released, with the goal of changing the lives of millions of patients worldwide. Please visit the company's website for more information at www.Eybna.com.

"Being in the Cannabis and CBD industries for over 10 years, I have come across only a handful of top-tier terpene manufactures," stated Ben Martch, President of We Are Kured. "On many levels, Eybana has shown itself to be a world leader through scientific research and customer experience," Mr Martch continued. "We Are Kured can't be more excited to team with such a high profile terpene provider."

Mr. Carman Parente, president and CEO of New Age Farm, commented, "We're extremely pleased as to how quickly Ben and his team are ramping up the program with product development and marketing. We are reaching milestones much quicker than anticipated and being able to engage Eybna as one of our very first suppliers is truly encouraging and we are looking forward to meeting the next goal We Are Kured Team has in store."

About New Age Farm

New Age Farm is an agricultural services company offering unique turnkey growing infrastructure and services for licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at three agri-campuses in Washington State.

In November 2012, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board ("WSLCB") passed Initiative 502 ("I-502") pursuant to a vote by the people of the State of Washington. I-502 authorized the WSLCB to regulate and tax recreational marijuana products for persons over twenty-one years of age and thereby created a new industry for the growing, processing and selling of Washington State-regulated recreational marijuana products In compliance with state regulatory requirements.

New Age Farm's facilities feature 24-hour security that enhances the safety and security of the community, our tenant-growers, and their operations. All New Age Farm's tenant-growers hold either Tier 2 or Tier 3 licenses allowing them to produce and / or process marijuana for sale at wholesale to marijuana processor licensees and to other marijuana producer licensees. A Tier 3 license allows for between ten thousand square feet and thirty thousand square feet of dedicated plant canopy while Tier 2 licensees can have up to ten thousand square feet of dedicated plant canopy. Revenue is generated on a base lease rate and the level of service that the tenant-grower requires for its production and / or its processing needs.

