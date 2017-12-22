Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The company informs that financial results in 2018 are planned to be released according to the following order:



-- January 31 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the period of 12 months, 2017; -- February 15 - the audited financial reports of 2017 and the annual audited report; -- February 28 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the one month of 2018; -- March 30 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the two months of 2018; -- April 30 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the three months of 2018; -- May 31 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the four months of 2018; -- June 29 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the five months of 2018; -- July 30 - the interim financial statement and interim report for the period of six months 2018; -- August 31 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the seven months of 2018; -- September 28 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the eight months of 2018; -- October 30 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the nine months of 2018; -- November 30 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the ten months of 2018; -- December 28 - the preliminary unaudited financial results* for the eleven months of 2018. *EBITDA and sales revenue for the reporting period.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.