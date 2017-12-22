Macnica Europe and H&D Wireless Start Co-operation on IoT Solutions and Connectivity Modules

KISTA, Sweden and INGOLSTADT, Germany, December 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Macnica Europe GmbH and H&D Wireless AB (HDW) have signed a collaboration agreement for distribution of HDW wireless modules for the European IoT market.

The full wireless product portfolio of H&D Wireless will be offered via Macnica GmbH to the European market with a focus on IoT for Smart Home and Enterprise such as Industry 4.0 but also other wireless applications such as audio, medical and the COM market. This focus will primarily be supported by the new H&D Wireless modules in the Accelarate© family. The Accelarate© family of modules are world class in power consumption, size, cost and supports 802.11ac/abgn 2x2MU-MIMO/BT5, 802.11abgn/BT4.2 and 802.11ac/abgn/BT4.2/NFC in M.2 1216 and other form factors including 8x8mm SIP's.

An extended consulting and support service is offered by both companies. New products, such as the high performing SPB228 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo module, are under release right now and will be further promoted during f.ex. Embedded World Congress 2018. The new Accelerate© family Evaluations Tools and Boards will be supported by Macnica going forward.

"HDW believe that the IoT market is to explode over the next years and we are happy to now be able to support that together with a leading distributor as Macnica, with the expertise and knowledge in respective areas. With the sales, FAE network and world class logistic centers from Macnica, we target to expand our sales and also penetrate more of Europe's major industrial companies", says HDW CEO Pär Bergsten."

Andreas Wemmer, Sales Director of Macnica Europe GmbH, stated: "Macnica is watching carefully the technological evolution and further standards development of wireless connectivity in the context of industrial IoT and industrial automation and are excited to start demand creation, sales and application support of these innovative products jointly with H&D Wireless as a new partner in our distribution area across Europe."

About H&D Wireless

H&D Wireless AB, is Global Swedish IoT Company based in Stockholm. We support our customers to convert their business model from selling a device in a box to offer a service and content via the Cloud, and help saving the planet at the same time.H&D Wireless offer OEM customers the possibility to quickly and cost effective digitalize their products and make them accessible over the internet.By Oct. 2017 H&D Wireless AB products has been installed into Millions of products worldwide. H&D Wireless has over the last seven years developed end-to-end system solution containing world class Wireless modules, cloud services and smart phone apps. This solution is called: Griffin'. The Griffin' Wi-Fi Cloud platform communicates over several wireless standards such as Wi-Fi, BLE, NFC and RFID. Griffin connects your IoT Enterprise, Smart Home, SmartGrid, Industry 4.0, Healthcare devices to the cloud. Monitor and Control your utilities, appliances, toys and security units, from the comfort of your home, or when away.

Further information under http://www.hd-wireless.com.

About Macnica, Inc.

Macnica was established in 1972 as a semiconductor distribution company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, and has over 65 sales offices worldwide in eastern Asia, Europe and the USA. Total number of employees is over 2,600 and its consolidated revenue for fiscal 2015 was approximately US$ 4 B. Macnica is famous for having an excellent engineering team of more than 800 application support engineers, IC designers and software developers with strong focus on providing technical support for its customers including custom design services. Macnica is continuing to extend its presence globally by having successful partners in strategic areas in the electronics market.

About Macnica Europe GmbH

Macnica's European headquarter was originally established in the UK in 2006, and moved to Germany in July 2008, to increase efficacy of its service for European customers.

By it's acquisition of the Munich based company Scantec Mikroelektronik in 2014 Macnica Europe formed a powerful semiconductor distribution with headquarters in Munich and Ingolstadt and numerous sales offices in Europe offering an attractive and competitive portfolio of highly sophisticated devices.

Macnica provides end to end support from design-in to production through its global service network to its customers, regardless of the final destination of the product shipment to customers' manufacturing locations.