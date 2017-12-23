Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - Desmond Griffin, CEO and Co-Founder, of Glance Technologies shares the company's plans to integrate their mobile payment platform with cyrptocurrency and Blockchain technologies.





Glance Technologies is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 8- Jan. 21, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GLNNF):

Our early target market has been the full-service restaurant industry however, we started to branch out into retail, quick serve and remote payment situations. There's so much technology and data available in today's smartphones that it provides us with more opportunities to prevent fraud when compared to a traditional web-based payment. And we have previously announced that we've gone over eight months with zero fraud system-wide since we implement our anti-fraud technology. Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technologies such as Bitcoin are set to fundamentally change how payments work.

