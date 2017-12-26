Mitsubishi Corporation Telephone: +81-3-3210-2171 Facsimile: +81-3-5252-7705

TOKYO, Dec 26, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement on its participation in a residential development project underway in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam. The project is being developed by Phuc Khang Investment and Construction Corporation (PK), a real estate developer in Vietnam. MC is already engaged the real estate development business in two cities in Vietnam - Binh Duong in the suburbs of HCMC and Hanoi, but this project will be its first in central HCMC, the country's largest real estate market.The project is located just 4 km southwest of the center of HCMC and is being developed by PK. The complex boasts distinctive features, including all units having the highly popular river view as well as high-performance functions that are quite advanced in Vietnam such as energy-efficient and water-saving technology, greening and insulation, among others. The project is mainly targeting HCMC's rapidly growing middle class.HCMC is the largest city in Vietnam, both in terms of population and economic scale. With steady economic growth resulting in an expanding middle class and accelerating demand for infrastructure development, including new urban transportation systems, the HCMC market is expected to continue seeing an increase in the demand for housing and other real estate. Starting with this project, MC's aim is to continue working with PK to execute other real estate projects in HCMC.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation (MC; TSE: 8058) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. MC's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods. With over 200 bases of operations in approximately 80 countries worldwide and a network of over 500 group companies, MC employs a multinational workforce of nearly 60,000 people. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishicorp.com.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.