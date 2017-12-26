Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Coty's Revenue Soared 107.21%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=COTY. Coty posted its first quarter fiscal 2018 (Q1 FY18) results on November 09, 2017. The leading cosmetics provider outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q1 FY18, Coty revenues surged 107.21% to $2.24 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $1.08 billion in Q1 FY17. Revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $2.22 billion.

The Company's gross profit was $1.36 billion in the reported quarter compared to $635.40 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting a growth of 114.67%.

Coty's operating income was $28.70 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $46.40 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting a decline of 38.14% y-o-y.

The Company posted net loss of $16.10 million in Q1 FY18 compared to a net income of $9.80 million in Q1 FY17. The diluted loss in the reported quarter was $0.03 per share. Adjusted earnings were $0.10 per share in the reported quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $0.07 per share.

Coty's Segment Details

Coty has three business segments, namely: (i) Luxury; (ii) Consumer Beauty; and (iii) Professional Beauty.

Revenues for its Luxury segment surged 70.24% to $764.40 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $449.00 million in Q1 FY17, due to acquisition of P&G's beauty business in 2016 and momentum in Hugo Boss, Gucci, and Tiffany and Co. The segment's operating income was $56.70 million in the reported quarter compared to $75.70 million in Q1 FY17, declining 25.09% on a y-o-y basis.

The Consumer Beauty segment's revenues surged 82.44% to $1.04 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $571.90 million in Q1 FY17, due to the Company's acquisition of Younique and P&G beauty business. The segment's operating income was $61.90 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $53.20 million in Q1 FY17, advancing 16.35% on a y-o-y basis.

The Professional Beauty segment's revenues were $430.50 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $59.30 million in Q1 FY17, due to acquisition of ghd and P&G's beauty business. The segment's operating loss was $1.70 million in the reported quarter compared to an operating income of $16.30 million in Q1 FY17.

Region-wise, net revenues surged over 100.00% across North America and Europe due to the acquisition of Younique and ghd. Sales in the ALMEA region jumped 74.00% on a reported basis.

Cash Matters

Coty had cash and cash equivalents of $944.60 million on September 30, 2017, compared to $403.00 million on September 30, 2016. The Company had net outflow from operating activities of $8.90 million in Q1 FY18 compared to a net outflow of $6.00 million in Q1 FY17. On August 22, 2017, Coty declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, paid on September 14, 2017, to shareholders on record date of September 01, 2017. The Company also declared a dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on December 14, 2017, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2017.

Outlook

For second quarter fiscal 2018 (Q2 FY18), Coty anticipates earnings of $0.23 per share and for third quarter fiscal 2018 (Q3 FY18), Coty anticipates earnings of $0.16 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Coty's stock marginally advanced 0.91%, ending the trading session at $19.93.

Volume traded for the day: 2.05 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 17.37%; previous three-month period - up 22.72%; past twelve-month period - up 6.41%; and year-to-date - up 8.85%

After last Friday's close, Coty's market cap was at $14.80 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.51%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

