Active-Investors: Wired News - Conagra Acquires Milwaukee-Based Frozen Foods Company, Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin

Stock Monitor: General Mills Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the Announcement

The acquisition denotes the latest development by the Chicago-based Conagra to evolve its current portfolio and be modern and relevant to current end-customers. Post the completion of the acquisition, Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin and its breakfast and entree sandwiches would be complementary to Conagra's portfolio. Earlier in 2017, Conagra introduced Frontera-branded frozen bowls and skillet meals after buying Frontera Foods, a Mexican packaged food Company.

Conagra, best known for brands like Reddi-Wip, Slim Jim, and Orville Redenbacher's, is investing heavily in snacks. Earlier this year, the Company acquired the maker of Angie's BOOMCHIKAPOP popcorn, as well as the maker of Duke's® Meat Snacks And BIGS® Seeds.

Conagra views this acquisition as a step to expand and upgrade the quality of its revenue base and rebuild the innovation pipeline, particularly in the frozen business, where the Company has put much of its year-one focus. The acquisition is expected to bring Conagra's unique capabilities and expertise within the frozen food domain, where it looks forward to grow further through the expertise within the segment.

Q2 FY18 Results

Conagra also reported its Q2 FY18 financial results for the three-month period ended November 26, 2017. Conagra's net sales advanced 4.1%, while organic net sales grew 2.3% in the reported quarter, with a growth in each operating segments. The Company stated that the recent hurricanes elevated its net sales and organic net sales growth rates by over 200 basis points. Moreover, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations grew 107.7% to $0.54 from $0.26, while the Refrigerated and Frozen segment observed a continued growth momentum of 4% in Q2 FY18.

During Q2 FY18, the Company closed the acquisition of the maker of BOOMCHICKAPOP ready-to-eat popcorn, Angie's Artisan Treats, LLC, for about $250 million. Conagra also announced on May 30, 2017, that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Wesson oil business to The J.M. Smucker Co.

FY18 Outlook

Congra updated its FY18 guidance, where organic net sales growth is expected to be near the high end of the range of negative 2% to flat. The net sales growth is expected to be 100 to 150 basis points higher than the organic net sales. Adjusted operating margin is expected to be near the low end of the range of 15.9% to 16.3% in FY18. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be near the high end of the range of $1.84 to $1.89 in the full fiscal year 2018, according to the Company. The FY18 outlook includes the expected results of the Wesson oil business.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Conagra Brands' stock was marginally up 0.61%, ending the trading session at $38.08.

Volume traded for the day: 2.88 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.24%; previous three-month period - up 13.77%; and past six-month period - up 1.14%

After last Friday's close, Conagra Brands' market cap was at $15.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.68.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.23%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors