Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Camping World's Revenue Grew 25%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CWH. The Company posted its financial results on November 09, 2017, for the third quarter fiscal 2017. The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider saw revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Camping World Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CWH

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Camping World's total revenue increased 25.0% to $1.24 billion from $991.07 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's same-store revenue increased 9.4% to $982.2 million on a y-o-y basis.

During Q3 FY17, Camping World's gross profit increased 27.3% to $356.67 million from $280.24 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 50 basis points to 28.8% of revenue from 28.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Camping World's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 26% to $112.99 million from $89.64 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin increased 10 basis points to 9.1% of revenue from 9.0% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, Camping World's adjusted EBITDA increased 35.2% to $122.05 million from $90.28 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 80 basis points to 9.9% of revenue from 9.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Camping World's operating income increased 27.8% to $112.12 million from $87.74 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 10 basis points to 9.0% of revenue from 8.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Camping World's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 32.4% to $93.59 million from $70.70 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 50 basis points to 7.6% of revenue from 7.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Camping World's net income increased 24.6% to $85.26 million on a y-o-y basis from $68.42 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was $0.68. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was $0.77. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.66.

Segment Details

Consumer Services and Plans - During Q3 FY17, the Consumer Services and Plans segment's revenue increased 1.6% to $46.17 million on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 2.3% to $26.08 million on a y-o-y basis. The growth was due to an increase in roadside assistance file size and reduced program costs.

Retail - During Q3 FY17, the Retail segment's revenue increased 26.1% to $1.19 billion on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 29.8% to $330.58 million on a y-o-y basis. The increase was due to an increase in finance and insurance.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Camping World's cash and cash equivalents increased 42.9% to $163.23 million from $114.20 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, net of current portion increased 14.4% to $709.51million from $620.30 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 26% to $73.70 million from $58.49 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased 130.2% to $158.03 million from $68.66 million in Q4 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 22, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Camping World Holdings' stock slightly declined 0.52%, ending the trading session at $46.06.

Volume traded for the day: 276.94 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.02%; previous three-month period - up 22.49%; past twelve-month period - up 44.13%; and year-to-date - up 42.89%

After last Friday's close, Camping World Holdings' market cap was at $4.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.80.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Office industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors