PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Announcement of the appointment of the General Director

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - December 26, 2017

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant Announces the Appointment of CEO

Chelyabinsk, Russia - December 26, 2017 - On Monday, December 25, the Board of Directors of Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (LSE, MOEX: CHZN) decided to appoint Pavel Izbrekht as General Director of PJSC CZP.

About Pavel Izbrekht

Pavel Izbrekht from 2011 occupied position of Director on Legal and Corporate Affairs at LLC "UMMC-NFMP'. Since May 2012 - Sales and Marketing Director at LLC "UMMC-NFMP'. Since December 2014 - General Director of PJSC CZP.

Mr. Izbrekht graduated with honors from the Ural State Law Academy, majoring in Jurisprudence, PhD in Law.

About Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant is the leading Russian zinc producer. In 2016 the plant produced 174,803 tonnes of salable SHG zinc.

According to consolidated IFRS accounts, revenue in 2016 was RUB 30,347 mln and EBITDA was RUB 6,964 mln.

CZP ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow exchange under ticker CHZN and Global Depository Receipts (GDR) are traded on the London Stock Exchange under ticker CHZN.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Natalya Vasilieva, PR, ngv@zinc.ru

Tel: +7 (351) 799-01-52