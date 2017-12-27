3i Infrastructure has agreed to spend £186m to take ownership of Wireless Infrastructure Group alongside its management. 3i Infrastructure will buy the stake from Barings, which sold it a minority stake for £75m in April 2016. The agreed deal will take its holding to 91%. WIG builds and operates communication towers in rural and suburban areas and fibre-based networks to enable mobile coverage in large buildings and on city streets. 3i Infrastructure, one of private equity firm 3i's ...

