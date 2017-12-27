Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports: Impact of the US tax reform

Amer Sports Corporation

December 27, 2017 11:30 a.m.

Amer Sports: Impact of the US tax reform

Amer Sports estimates that the US federal tax rate reduction from 35% to 21% will have a positive impact on the Group's Effective Tax Rate and cash taxes from 2018 onwards. However, as the company has deferred tax assets of approximately USD 40 million in the US, the value of the company's net deferred tax assets is expected to be reduced by approximately USD 13 million due to the federal tax rate change. The reduction will be recorded as a write-down of deferred tax assets in the income tax line in the 2017 financial statements. This one-off item will have no cash flow impact. Additionally, the change in the deferred tax assets does not impact the time frame when the deferred tax assets are expected to be utilized.

