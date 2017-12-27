MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/17 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) completes a closing of a non-brokered private placement with accredited investors as well as with directors and officers of DIOS, and family members and close friends of insiders by issuing a total of 1,734,667 flow-through Common Shares at $0.09 per share, for gross proceeds of $156,120. The securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 27, 2018.

DIOS will use the proceeds to fund diamond drilling this winter on promising AU33 gold project, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec.

Insiders purchased an aggregate of 434,111 flow-through shares, and, accordingly, the private placement is a related party transaction within the meaning of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The insiders' participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under Regulation 61-101 in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101. The exemption is based on the fact that neither the fair market value of the private placement, nor the consideration paid by such insiders, exceeds 25 per cent of the market capitalization of DIOS.

As a result of the private placement, there are 56,902,727 Common Shares of DIOS issued and outstanding.

This closing of the private placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the offering, finders' fees equal to an aggregate amount of $3,492 were paid to arm's-length third parties of DIOS.

Contacts:

DIOS Exploration Inc.

Marie-Jose Girard, 43-101 QP

President & CEO

(514) 923-9123

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

www.diosexplo.com



