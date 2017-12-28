Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Applied Materials Reported Record Revenue and EPS

Stock Monitor: Xcerra Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended October 29, 2017, Applied Materials' net sales surged 20% to a record $3.97 billion compared to revenue of $3.30 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion.

For FY17, Applied Materials' net sales advanced 34% to $14.54 billion compared to $14.83 billion in FY16.

On a GAAP basis, Applied Materials reported a gross margin of 45.0% for Q4 FY17 versus 42.4% in Q4 FY16. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the Company's gross margin increased by 2.5 points to 46.2%. Applied Materials posted an operating income of $1.10 billion for the reported quarter versus $777 million in Q4 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's operating income surged 37% to $1.14 billion on a y-o-y basis, or 28.7% of net sales.

For Q4 FY17, Applied Materials' net income totaled $982 million, or a record $0.91 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $610 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's earnings per share (EPS) soared 41% to $0.93, and was ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.91.

For FY17, Applied Materials recorded a GAAP EPS of $3.17, up 106% compared to $1.54 per share in FY16. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, the Company's EPS advanced 86% to $3.25.

Cash Matters

During FY17, Applied Materials generated $3.61 billion in cash from operations; paid dividends of $430 million; and used $1.17 billion to repurchase 28 million shares of common stock at an average price of $42.08.

For Q4 FY17, Applied Materials paid cash dividends of $107 million, and used $385 million to repurchase 8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $48.65.

Backlog

In 2017, Applied Materials generated record orders of $16.1 billion, and ended the year with a record backlog of over $6 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.11. The Company had a backlog of $3 billion in the Semiconductor division, $1.1 billion of backlog in the Services division, and $1.85 billion of backlog in the Display division.

Business Outlook

For Q1 FY18, Applied Materials is forecasting net sales to be in the range of $4.00 billion to $4.20 billion; the midpoint of the range would be an increase of approximately 25% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is projecting non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.94 to $1.02; the midpoint of the range would be an increase of approximately 46% on a y-o-y basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Applied Materials' stock rose 1.23%, ending the trading session at $51.68.

Volume traded for the day: 5.96 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.81%; previous six-month period - up 21.06%; past twelve-month period - up 55.06%; and year-to-date - up 60.15%

After yesterday's close, Applied Materials' market cap was at $54.94 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.29.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors