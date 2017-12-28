Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-28 16:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In 2018, the consolidated financial results of AS Ekspress Grupp will be published as follows:



2017 Q4 Interim Report (unaudited) 28 February 2018



2017 Annual Report (audited) 29 March 2018



2018 Q1 Interim Report (unaudited) 27 April 2018



2018 Q2 Interim Report (unaudited) 31 July 2018



2018 Q3 Interim Report (unaudited) 31 October 2018





Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee