BGC Partners Secures Authorisation to Operate as an OTF and MTF under MiFID II

LONDON, Dec. 28,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Companies within the BGC Partners Inc. Group today announced that they have received authorisation from the relevant National Competent Authorities to operate the following Trading Venues as of 3rd January 2018, when MiFID II becomes effective.

Authorisation has been obtained from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate an Organised Trading Facility (OTF) at BGC Brokers LP, GFI Brokers Limited, GFI Securities Limited, and Sunrise Brokers LLP and to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) at GFI Brokers Limited and GFI Securities Limited. Authorisation from the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has also been obtained to operate an Organised Trading Facility (OTF) at Aurel BGC SAS.

On this basis, the BGC Group and its family of companies can offer market participants the significant flexibility they require in choice of venue and execution method that best suits their needs.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC offers Real Estate Services through its publicly traded subsidiary Newmark Group, Inc. BGC owns GFI Group Inc., a leading intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global OTC and listed markets. BGC's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including FENICS, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and FENICS Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow the Company at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners and/or https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners.

Real Estate Services are offered through its publicly traded subsidiary Newmark Group, Inc. whose brands include Newmark Knight Frank, Newmark Cornish & Carey, Apartment Realty Advisors ("ARA"), Computerized Facility Integration, and Excess Space. Newmark is a full-service commercial real estate services business that offers a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Newmark's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consists of investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting and, under other trademarks and names like Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets, government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Newmark's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: NMRK)

Newmark's occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. Newmark enhances these services and products through innovative real estate technology solutions and data analytics designed to enable its clients to increase their efficiency and profits by optimizing their real estate portfolio. Newmark has relationships with many of the world's largest commercial property owners, real estate developers and investors, as well as Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies.

BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, FENICS, FENICS.COM, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, ColleX, Newmark, Grubb & Ellis, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, Landauer, Lucera, Excess Space, Excess Space Retail Services, Inc., Berkeley Point and Grubb are trademarks/service marks, and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, words such as "may," "will," "should," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "strategy," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and the outcome and timing of certain events may differ significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include the possibility that changes in interest rates, commercial real estate values, the regulatory environment, the effects of weather events or natural disasters, pricing or other competitive pressures, and other market conditions or factors could cause the results of BGC to differ from the forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/136112/bgc_partners_inc_logo.jpg