LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

During December, the number of shares outstanding in Sectra AB (STO: SECT B) increased by 133,651 ordinary Class B shares. As of December 29, 2017, the number of shares totals 38,119,669.

The change was attributable to a new share issue in connection with the conversion of Sectra's convertible debenture program 2014/2017.

The number of shares after the change is distributed as follows:

2,620,692 ordinary Class A shares.

35,498,977ordinary Class B shares.

The Class A share carries ten votes and the Class B share one vote. The number of votes after the change amounts to 61,705,897.

The information in this press release is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obligated to disclose in compliance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on December 29, 2017, at 11:15 a.m. (CET).

For more information, please contact:

Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President of Sectra AB

tel: +46-705-23-52-27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/change-in-number-of-shares-outstanding-in-sectra-during-december,c2423626

The following files are available for download: