Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2017



RAISIO'S CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO VALEO FOODS



Raisio announced on 22 December 2017 it has agreed to divest its confectionery business to Valeo Foods Ltd at enterprise value of EUR 100 million. As the buyer has paid the purchase price of the shares, EUR 77 million as well as all other conditions for completion of the deal have been fulfilled, Raisio's confectionery operations have transferred to be a part of Valeo Foods Group on 29 December 2017.



Raisio's divested confectionery business includes six production plants in the UK and Czech Republic, as well as the brands, of which Poppets, Fox's, XXX, Just and Pedro are the best-known. Furthermore, the business is a significant confectionery producer for its retail and industrial customers. In January-September 2017, net sales for Raisio's confectionery business totalled EUR 71.3 million and EBIT was EUR 6.4 million.



Raisio plc



Liisi Tamminen Communications Specialist tel. +358 44 222 5552



Further information: President and CEO Pekka Kuusniemi, Raisio plc, tel. +358 50 537 3883 CFO Antti Elevuori, Raisio plc, tel. +358 40 560 4148





Raisio plc



Raisio is an international food and feed company focusing on wellbeing and profitable growth. The core of Raisio's strategy consists of plant-based, healthy and responsible branded products. Benecol is an international success story in cholesterol lowering. Our well-known local brands include Elovena, Nordic, cattle feed Maituri and Baltic Blend fish feeds. We promote sustainable food chain and develop innovations to enhance wellbeing. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 400 people. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en



