Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Dollar General to Build New Distribution Center in Texas Creating 400 New Jobs

Dollar General's Increasing Presence in Texas

At present, Dollar General has about 1,400 stores and more than 12,000 employees in Texas. Other than that, the Company operates 15 distribution centers that are located in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas (San Antonio), Virginia, and Wisconsin. Its 16th distribution center, which is located in Amsterdam, New York, is currently under construction.

This new distribution center would be Dollar General's 17th facility in the entire distribution network and second in Texas. Prior to this, the discount retailer had opened its first Texas distribution center in San Antonio, Texas, which celebrated its grand opening in 2016.

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, shared that he is honored to welcome Dollar General's new distribution center in Longview. Texas' growing economy and talented workforce are attracting more and more business each day. He looks forward to the positive economic impact from the Longview facility.

New Facility Meant to Support Dollar General's Growing Business

Dollar General determines locations for distribution centers after taking into consideration factors such as their proximity to its stores, its local business environment and workforce, and the availability of local and state economic incentives, among many others.

The new distribution center is an addition to Dollar General's growing business in Texas. It would help the Company further expand its supply chain and distribution operations in the Lone Star state. Dollar General envisions that this new facility would help the Company better serve its customers with value and convenience. Besides, it would also create additional employment opportunities for approximately 400 employees. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, leadership in Gregg County and the city of Longview, as well as the Longview Economic Development Corp. are all supporting Dollar General with this project.

Impact on Employment

It is estimated that the new state-of-the-art facility in Gregg County would create about 400 new jobs at full capacity, and serve over 1,000 Dollar General retail locations in Texas and the southeast. Apart from the full time jobs, the facility would also offer hundreds of jobs for the construction of the 1,000,000 square-foot building.

Construction to Begin in 2018

Dollar General expects construction to commence from the beginning of 2018, following the receipt of all required governmental permits and development approvals.

A project of this scale needs a team effort, expert advice, and creative ideas. Hence, Dollar General has engaged Clayco as the project's official general contractor; Leo A. Daly as the architectural engineering firm; and Elan Design as the civil engineering firm.

Wayne Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Longview Economic Development Corp. stated that Longview's local economic development partners would help Dollar General complete this substantial project. The result of this collaboration would create 400 jobs in the area and also increase the tax base. This massive investment by Dollar General validates the competitive advantages that Longview and Gregg County offer.

About Dollar General Corp.

The American chain of variety stores and discount retailer, Dollar General, has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 75 years. The Company helps shoppers save time and money by offering products that are frequently used and replenished such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Apart from high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. As on November 03, 2017, the Company operated 14,321 stores in 44 states.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Dollar General's stock was marginally down 0.04%, ending the trading session at $92.58.

Volume traded for the day: 1.02 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.53%; previous three-month period - up 15.70%; past twelve-month period - up 25.07%; and year-to-date - up 24.99%

After yesterday's close, Dollar General's market cap was at $25.21 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.51.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.12%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Discount, Variety Stores industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

