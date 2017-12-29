Utena, Lithuania, 2017-12-29 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2018 will be released till the following preliminary dates:



-Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2017 - February 28;



-Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2017 - April 30;



-Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2018 - April 30;



-Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2018 - July 31;



-Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2018 - October 31.



For more information:AB "Utenos Trikotažas"



Managing Director Algirdas Šabunas



Tel.: 8 389 51445.