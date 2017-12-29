Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-12-29 15:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company announces preliminary financial results for 11 months of 2017:



11 months of 2017 11 months of 2016 Change ----------------------------------------------------------- Sales revenue EUR 119.6 mln EUR 134.6 mln -11.2% ----------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA EUR 48.9 mln EUR 48.5 mln +0.8% -----------------------------------------------------------



Electricity produced at power plants controlled by the Company:



11 months of 2017 11 months of 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Elektrenai Complex 138.1 GWh 433 GWh -68.1% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Kruonis PSHP 505.5 GWh 488.8 GWh +3.4% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP 408.7 GWh 318.7 GWh +28.2% ----------------------------------------------------------------------



The production capacity in the Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP increased by more than a quarter in 11 months of 2017 compared to the result of 11 months of 2016, due to the unusually rainy year. This helped to compensate decrease of the Company's sales revenue, which occurred because of a decrease of electricity production at Elektrenai Complex.



More intense production in the hydroelectric power plant allows maintaining a relatively stable EBITDA indicator of the Company despite higher costs of dismantling of the old Elektrenai Complex units and decreased sales of the activated secondary power reserve provided by Kruonis PSHP in 2017 compared to 2016.



Aušra Macerauske, Organizational Development Coordinator, tel. +370 655 70309, e-mail. ausra.macerauske@le.lt