Hannover House, Inc.: Hannover House Pacts with Entertainment Factory for Release of Epic Horror Feature, DEATH HOUSE

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / Indie distributor Hannover House, Inc., (OTC PINK: HHSE) and theatrical subsidiary Medallion Releasing, Inc. have entered into an agreement with South Florida-based Entertainment Factory for a national theatrical release of 'DEATH HOUSE' from writer-director B. Harrison Smith. The horror-thriller features an all-star cast of genre' superstars and will open on approximately one-hundred theatres in top USA markets beginning February 23, 2018.

'DEATH HOUSE' takes place in a secret, maximum security prison populated by a horrific crew of extremely dangerous inmates. When an unexpected power outage sets the prisoners free, a group of visiting VIPs must scramble for their lives. The film was co-written by the legendary Gunnar Hansen, of 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre Fame,' and was produced by Rick Finkelstein ('Area 407', 'Garlic and Gunpowder') and Steven Chase ('Garlic and Gunpowder'). Principal cast members include Kane Hodder ('Monster', '2001 Maniacs'), Dee Wallace ('E.T.'), Adrienne Barbeau ('Swamp Thing'), Sid Haig ('Devil's Rejects'), Michael Berryman ('The Hills Have Eyes'), Tony Todd ('Candyman') and Lindsay Hartley ('Smallville').

Other notable cast members include Barbara Crampton, Bill Mosley, Lloyd Kaufman, R.A. Mihailoff, Vincent Ward, Richard Speight, Jr., Beverly Randolf, Debbie Rachon and Felissa Rose.

Red-carpet theatrical events will be open to the public and will occur in both Los Angeles (Thursday, Feb. 22) and New York City (Friday, Feb. 23), with many cast members and principal production team present. Theatrical exhibitors will include Regal Entertainment Group, Cinemark / Century Group, Malco Theatres, Harkins, Marcus, B&B and Megaplex Theatres.

'We share the horror-industry's enthusiasm for the release of this film,' said Hannover House C.E.O. Eric Parkinson. 'The concept of a film featuring the all-star cast of stars from some of the biggest horror-hits in recent decades is brilliant, and Harrison, Rick, Steven and the entire production team have delivered a truly enjoyable result. We believe that audiences will love this film, as has already been indicated through word-of-mouth and pre-screenings.'

The initial theatrical release from Hannover House is expected to reach approximately one-hundred theatres in most of the top 40 largest DMA markets in the country. The home video release and video-on-demand release are planned for June through a distribution pact with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

For more information, contact: Desiree Garnier, Desiree@HannoverHouse.com, 479-283-8318.

Death House

Title Fact Sheet

TITLE:

DEATH HOUSE

GENRE:

HORROR

RUNNING TIME:

93-Minutes

MPAA RATING:

Rated 'R' for strong horror violence and gore throughout, language, sexual reference and nudity.

FORMAT:

DCP (JPEG-2000), 1:1.85 Aspect Ratio, Dolby Stereo;

DIRECTOR:

HARRISON SMITH ('Camp Dread', 'The Fields');

WRITERS:

GUNNAR HANSEN ('Texas Chain Saw Massacre');

HARRISON SMITH ('Garlic and Gunpowder', '360 Degrees of Hell');

PRODUCERS:

RICK FINKELSTEIN ('Area 407', 'Garlic and Gunpowder');

STEVEN CHASE ('Garlic and Gunpowder', 'Bus Driver');

STARS:

KANE HODDER ('Monster', '2001 Maniacs')

DEE WALLACE - 'E.T.', 'Critters', 'Cujo', 'Extraordinary Measures'

LINDSAY HARTLEY - 'Smallville', 'All My Children'

ADRIENNE BARBEAU - 'Escape from New York', 'The Fog'

MICHAEL BERRYMAN - 'The Hills Have Eyes', 'Weird Science'

VERNON WELLS - 'The Road Warrior', 'Commando', 'Inner Space'

SID HAIG - 'House of 1000 Corpses', 'The Devil's Rejects'

TONY TODD - 'Candyman', 'The Crow', 'The Man from Earth'

SYNOPSIS:

During an exclusive tour, a power breakdown inside a secret, maximum security prison known as the Death House sends two agents fighting through a labyrinth of horrors while being pursued by a ruthless army of roaming inmates. As they fight to escape, the agents push toward the lowest depths of the facility where they learn a supernatural group of evil beings are their only chance for survival.

DISTRIBUTOR: Hannover House, Inc.

THEATRICAL RELEASE: Friday, February 23, 2018

LOCATION COUNT: Approximately One-Hundred (100) screens in top markets.

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.DeathHouse.us

LINK TO UNRATED TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97ZMB4CsABk

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.