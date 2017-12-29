Provexis, the developer of a food additive to improve heart health, reported a larger loss for the first half of its financial year. The AIM-listed company, which has developed the Fruitflow functional food ingredient, generated £124,000 of revenue in the six months to 30 September, up from £123,000 in the same period last year, of which £90,000 was from its profit-sharing distribution alliance with DSM. More than 50 regional consumer healthcare brands containing Fruitflow are now on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...