Emaar's spectacular 'Light Up 2018' Downtown Dubai New Year's Eve celebration captivates the world

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The UAE captivated the world this New Year's Eve with a dazzling spectacle to usher in 2018. Emaar's 'Light Up 2018' Downtown Dubai hosted over a million visitors from across the world and reached over 2.5 billion people through live television broadcast and social media livestreams.

Emaar's 'Light Up 2018' also clinched the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for the 'largest light and sound show on a single building,' staged on Burj Khalifa, spanning a surface area of 109,252 sq metres - more than double the earlier record.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said: "The UAE and its leadership inspire the world through breakthrough achievements while creating opportunities for people and businesses to thrive. 'Light Up 2018' spectacle is our tribute to the nation, celebrating its accomplishments, and putting the UAE on the global map as a hub where inspiring minds meet and connect."

'Light Up 2018' required the installation of lights, beams and accessories weighing over 118.44 tonnes, and 28.7 km of cables. The show transformed Downtown Dubai into one of the world's brightest spots, measuring 76.3 million lumens of brightness. Carefully choreographed lasers, certified as completely safe to human eyes, and energy-efficient LED bulbs were rigged using 25.3 km of ropes and supported by 20 tonnes of special customised-steel mounting equipment.

Over 40 special outdoor lasers, 230 high power Xenon searchlights and 280 outdoor beam moving lights were deployed, underpinned by the highest searchlight and laser installations in the world at 828 metres - the height of Burj Khalifa. Over 300 professionals worked on-site including 100 rope-access experts; collectively they travelled over one million kilometres to join the project.

Powerful laser beams and Burj Khalifa's new LED panel of 1.1 million pixels came to life with inspiring motifs and patterns in myriad hues. The laser, light and fountain show paid tribute to the UAE and Dubai and featured abstract depictions of the elements of nature. A highlight was a visual salute to the UAE's founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to coincide with the nation commemorating 2018 as the 'Year of Zayed'. The show also featured the free-flight of a falcon and a rendering of the upcoming icon by Emaar, the Dubai Creek Tower in Dubai Creek Harbour.

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623673/Emaar_Properties_Light_Up_2018_Dubai.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623674/Emaar_Properties_GUINNESS_WORLD_RECORDS.jpg