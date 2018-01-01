Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-01 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 29.12.2017 - Subscription period ARC1T Arco Vara TLN 15.01.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2018 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2018 - Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 05.01.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.01.2018 Government securities LTGCB0N02 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 0C Vyriausybe LTGNB0N02 0C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2018 Coupon payment date ABLV02251 ABLV Bank RIG 9C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2018 Coupon payment date ABLV00751 ABLV Bank RIG 9D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.01.2018 Initial BMLB03501 Baltic Mill VLN listing/admission 9FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.01.2018 Dividend ex-date PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.