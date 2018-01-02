Net metering contracts will have to be signed with the four local power distributors. The new rules will come into force after their publication in the Romanian official journal.

The Romanian energy regulator ANRE has published a draft order setting the rules for net metering for solar and renewable energy installations with a capacity of up to 100 kW.

The owners of power generators installed under the scheme will be entitled to sell electricty surplus to the country's four power distributors, which are Enel, CEZ, E. On and Electrica, at a rate that will be ...

