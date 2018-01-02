Marks & Spencer has confirmed the sale and franchise of its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau to its long-established franchise partner Al-Futtaim. Following the sale, which completed on Saturday, Al-Futtaim - which has worked in partnership with M&S since it opened its first Dubai store in 1998 - becomes the new sole franchisee for M&S in Hong Kong and Macau. Following the purchase of 27 M&S stores in Hong Kong and Macau, Al-Futtaim now operates 72 Marks & Spencer stores across 11 markets ...

