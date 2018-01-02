In the U.K., Canadian Solar Inc. has closed a refinancing deal worth GBP41.9 million (US$56 million) with BayernLB. Meanwhile, in Canada, it has signed an Operation & Maintenance (O&M) agreement with Axium Infinity Solar LP for eight PV plants totaling 105.5 MW.

Representing its third such deal in the U.K., the Chinese solar giant has closed a GBP41.9 million non-recourse project finance facility with BayernLB for a portfolio of solar PV projects totaling 52.2 MW, which were installed ...

