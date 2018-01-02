Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Marvell's Q3 Adjusted EPS Rose Y-o-Y; Beat Estimates

Stock Monitor: Semtech Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended October 28, 2017, Marvell's net revenues increased to $616.30 million from the $604.75 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY17. The Company's net revenue numbers topped market consensus estimates of $613.10 million.

The chipmaker reported a GAAP net income from continuing operations of $149.34 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18, up from $83.17 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP net income from continuing operations increased to $171.77 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, from $111.87 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the previous year's same quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report a non-GAAP net income of $0.33 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

For the reported quarter, the Company's GAAP gross profit came in at $377.77 million, or 61.3% of net revenues, versus $356.89 million, or 57.2% of net revenues, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, non-GAAP gross profit was $379.52 million, or 61.6% of net revenues, for Q3 FY18 compared to $359.08 million, or 57.6% of net revenues, in Q3 FY17.

The Company's total GAAP operating expenses came in at $227.87 million for Q3 FY18 compared to $263.67 million in Q3 FY17. Marvell's total non-GAAP operating expenses were $204.50 million during Q3 FY18 compared to $237.16 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The Company reported an operating income from continuing operations of $149.50 million during Q3 FY18 compared to $93.23 million in Q3 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP operating margin improved to 28.4% in Q3 FY18 from 19.5% in Q3 FY17.

Revenue Segmentation

Marvell's Storage segment's revenues stood at $315.34 million, or 51% of total revenues, in Q3 FY18 from $328.96 million, or 53% of total revenues, in the previous year's same quarter. The Company's Networking segment reported revenues of $150.50 million, or 24% of total revenues, in Q3 FY18 compared to $146.75 million, or 24% of total revenues, in Q3 FY17.

In the reported quarter, the Company's revenues from the Connectivity segment rose 19% to $102.66 million y-o-y, or 17% of total revenues, from $86.42 million, or 14% of total revenues, in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's total core revenues increased to $568.50 million, or 92% of total revenues, in Q3 FY18 from $562.14 million, or 91% of total revenues, in Q3 FY17. Meanwhile, other revenues declined to $47.81 million, or 8% of total revenues, during Q3 FY18 from $61.52 million, or 9% of total revenues, in Q3 FY17.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During Q3 FY18, Marvell's net cash provided by operating activities was $216.19 million, up from $121.46 million in Q3 FY17. As on October 28, 2017, Marvell had cash and cash equivalents of $800.10 million compared to $814.09 million at the close of books on January 28, 2017.

Dividend

In a separate press release on December 08, 2017, Marvell's Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock, payable on January 16, 2018, to stockholders of record as of December 27, 2017.

Outlook for Q4 FY18

In its guidance for Q4 FY18, Marvell's management expects revenue to be in the range of $595 million to $625 million. The Company's GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are estimated to be approximately 62%. The Company's GAAP operating expenses are forecasted to be in the band of $240 million to $246 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of $215 million to $220 million. The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations to be between $0.23 and $0.29. Furthermore, non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations are projected to be in the band of $0.29 to $0.33.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Marvell Technology Group's stock declined 1.92%, ending the trading session at $21.47.

Volume traded for the day: 4.26 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 19.94%; previous six-month period - up 29.96%; past twelve-month period - up 52.16%; and year-to-date - up 54.79%

After last Friday's close, Marvell Technology Group's market cap was at $10.75 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.40.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.12%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors