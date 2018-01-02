Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Golar LNG's Revenues Improved Sequentially Beating Estimates

Stock Monitor: Tsakos Energy Navigation Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY17, Golar LNG's total operating revenue improved to $32.43 million from the $28.41 million recorded at the end of Q2 FY17. The Company's total operating revenue numbers beat market consensus estimates of $24 million.

The natural gas shipping carrier operator reported a net loss of $43.88 million in Q3 FY17, which came in lower than the net loss of $73.81 million in Q2 FY17. The Company posted a comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders of Golar of $36.49 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to a comprehensive loss of $64.56 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Operating Metrics

In the reported quarter, Golar LNG's total operating expenses rose to $55.33 million from $52.38 million in Q2 FY17. During the reported period, the Company's vessel operating expenses also increased to $13.83 million from $12.10 million in Q2 FY17. Meanwhile, the Company's operating loss narrowed to $22.90 million during Q3 FY17, which was below the $23.97 million reported in the prior quarter.

Golar LNG reported net financial expenses of $7.15 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $40.95 million in Q2 FY17. Meanwhile, the Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss narrowed to $5.51 million in Q3 FY17 from an EBITDA loss of $6.60 million in the last quarter.

Revenue Segmentation

Golar LNG's time and voyage charter revenues were $19.72 million for Q3 FY17, rising from the $19.56 million reported in Q2 FY17. The Company's time charter revenues, with collaborative arrangement revenues, came in at $5.28 million for Q3 FY17 compared to $4.40 million in Q2 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's vessel and other management fees revenue stood at $7.43 million for the reported quarter versus $4.45 million in the previous quarter.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

During the three months ended September 30, 2017, Golar LNG's net cash used by operating activities was $9.57 million compared to $16.48 million in Q2 FY17. As on September 30, 2017, the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $286.56 million compared to $224.19 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company reported a long-term debt amounting to $1.10 billion as on September 30, 2017, versus $1.53 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on November 30, 2017, Golar LNG's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 04, 2018, to all shareholders of record as on December 14, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Golar LNG's stock slightly declined 0.10%, ending the trading session at $29.81.

Volume traded for the day: 854.55 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 17.97%; previous three-month period - up 31.84%; past twelve-month period - up 27.67%; and year-to-date - up 29.95%

After last Friday's close, Golar LNG's market cap was at $3.02 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Shipping industry.

