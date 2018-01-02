The publication of the law in Argentina's Official Journal marks the entry into force of the new rules for the distributed generation of renewable energy sources under net metering.

Argentina's government published the new law for distributed generation from solar and renewable energy sources in the country's Official Journal on December 27.

The publication of the law, which was expected in the first quarter of 2018, was the final step for the entry into force of the new ...

