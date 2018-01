Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-02 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2018 will be announced as follows:



03.01.2018 - Retail turnover in December 2017 01.02.2018 - Retail turnover in January 2018 28.02.2018 - Interim information for 12 months 2017 01.03.2018 - Retail turnover in February 2018 03.04.2018 - Retail turnover in March 2018 04.04.2018 - Notice on General shareholders' meeting 05.04.2018 - Annual information for 2017 27.04.2018 - Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting 27.04.2018 - Interim information for 3 months 2018 02.05.2018 - Retail turnover in April 2018 01.06.2018 - Retail turnover in May 2018 02.07.2018 - Retail turnover in June 2018 27.07.2018 - Interim report for six months 2018 01.08.2018 - Retail turnover in July 2018 03.09.2018 - Retail turnover in August 2018 01.10.2018 - Retail turnover in September 2018 30.10.2018 - Interim report for nine months 2018 02.11.2018 - Retail turnover in October 2018 03.12.2018 - Retail turnover in November 2018



Saulius Bacauskas Apranga Group CFO +370 5 2390843