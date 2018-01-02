AIM-listed Surface Transforms has appointed Michael Cunningham as its new non-board finance director, with immediate effect. Cunningham joins the group from Bentley Motors, where he is currently profitability controller. Prior to joining Bentley, he was finace director of Aquila Truck Centres, commercial director of MAN Truck and Bus UK, and financial controller of Preston Group, a family owned car dealership. Cunningham is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, holds an ...

