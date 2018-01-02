Stock News Now: US Nuclear Corp. Discusses Manufacturing Partnership with MIFTEC in New SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2018 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published SNNLive Video Interview with Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp. (OTC PINK: UCLE), a radiation detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing of radiation detection instrumentation according to the company's website (see here: www.usnuclearcorp.com), and Jerry Simmons, CEO of MIFTI, founded in 2008 by scientists from the University of California Irvine, the company has developed a method of controlled thermonuclear fusion, based on Staged Z-Pinch, according to the company's website (see here: www.miftec.com). The video interview was recorded on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at SNN's studio in Los Angeles, CA.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Update with US Nuclear Corp. - Radiation Detection Holding Company Discusses Manufacturing Partnership with MIFTEC

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing of radiation detection instrumentation. Through three operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), and Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

For more information about US Nuclear Corp., please visit: www.usnuclearcorp.com

