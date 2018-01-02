North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings Announces Negotiations to Expand Dispensary and Grower Strategy in California

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today announced entering into negotiations to acquire operations in California. The negotiations are intended to expand the North American Cannabis Holdings strategy underway in Canada into California. As of January 1st, 2018, California has legalized recreational marijuana and Canada is scheduled to have legal recreational marijuana in July of this year. North American Cannabis Holdings, in conjunction with its sister company, Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA), has published an online presentation providing an update on the two companies' coordinated efforts to be prepared for operations in Canada in conjunction with Canada's upcoming nationwide recreational marijuana legalization. North American Cannabis Holdings is in ongoing acquisition negotiations that include a role where Puration would provide its extraction expertise. Puration has separately announced introducing Cannabis infused beverages in Canada. The presentation is available online at aciconglomerated.com:

McDonald's of Dispensaries; Sun Maid Raisins of Growers; Splenda of Extracts

Learn more about USMJ, its parent company, ACI, and ACI's other holdings to include PURA by visiting: http://www.aciconglomerated.com/

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

