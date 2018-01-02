Growth in the US manufacturing sector accelerated in December, according to figures released on Tuesday. IHS Markit's manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 55.1 last month from 53.9 in November. This marked the highest reading since March 2015 and signalled a solid improvement in the health of the sector. December data also rounded off the strongest quarterly performance since the start of 2015. Output at manufacturers reached an 11-month high, with panellists attributing greater ...

