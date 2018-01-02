Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2018) - Green 2 Blue Energy Corp. (CSE: GTBE) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "GTBE". The company is a renewable energy company focused on residential and commercial wood pellet production and the implementation of biomass gasification technology to produce combined heat and power.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Green 2 Blue" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_xislv8b7/Green-2-Blue-Energy-Corp-CSEGTBE-New-Listing

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Green 2 Blue Energy Europe, the company owns and operates a wood pellet production plant located in Poland. The company's pellet production plant, strategically located 200 kilometres east of the Poland/Germany border in North Central Poland, is permitted to process up to 220,000 metric tonnes of wood waste annually. There are shipping port services north-east of the facility in both the city of Gdansk and a port facility with year-round accessibility in Kolobrzeg.

The company's ENplus® certified wood pellets are sold to biomass energy producers throughout Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Italy and Denmark. Across Europe, sustainable energy policies have been driving demand in the manufacturing and production of wood pellets, which are created from those portions of trees that have been traditionally discarded as waste.

In the pellet manufacturing process, residual sawdust, chips, bark, branches and stems are compacted into small pellets. Generally, these pellets will be burned as fuel for large scale municipal boilers and energy producers across Europe and the United Kingdom, thereby replacing coal and similar fossil fuels as a primary generator of electricity.

The company recently closed 2 private placements, raising gross proceeds of $1,146,000 from the issuance of 11,460,000 units at $0.10 per unit. Each unit consisted of 1 share and 1 warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.10 for the first 12 months, and at $0.20 for the second 12 months.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.G2Benergy.com, or contact Glenn Little, Director of Corporate Communications, at 604-539-5023.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com