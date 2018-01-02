Global Automotive Immobilizer Market 2017-2021 with Continental, Delphi, Bosch, Hella & Mitsubishi Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Immobilizer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automotive immobilizer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Immobilizer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of advanced intelligent key with touch controls. Key fobs, which are a part of keyless entry systems, have been in use for more than a decade. The immobilizer is passively activated once the ignition key is turned off and the vehicle door is closed with the key fob. However, this system is still vulnerable as during the event of a key theft, the holder of the key is free to operate the car.
According to the report, one driver in the market is regulatory authorities driving OEM fitment of vehicle security measures. Since several regulatory bodies across the globe have taken initiatives to improve and standardize safety even in entry-level vehicles, immobilizers are gradually attaining an adoption rate of 100%. Present day keyless entry systems communicate with vehicles through microwave or radio frequency. The latest technologies that involve smartphones or smartwatches to unlock/lock vehicle doors have increased the possibility of these systems to be hacked. This is leading to higher security requirements; so, the need for standardization has become inevitable.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is system working issues and operating vulnerabilities. Automotive immobilizer system has played a crucial role in improving the security of vehicles since its inception. It has boosted the confidence and trust among the consumers to a certain extent; however, it has not been able to reduce the vehicle thefts. The electronic immobilizers used in modern vehicles have significant advantages and benefits when it comes to vehicle's security; however, in certain situations, owners face vehicle starting issues, which in most cases is due to some problems in the immobilizer's working.
