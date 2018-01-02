Global Automotive Immobilizer Market 2017-2021 with Continental, Delphi, Bosch, Hella & Mitsubishi Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Immobilizer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive immobilizer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Immobilizer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of advanced intelligent key with touch controls. Key fobs, which are a part of keyless entry systems, have been in use for more than a decade. The immobilizer is passively activated once the ignition key is turned off and the vehicle door is closed with the key fob. However, this system is still vulnerable as during the event of a key theft, the holder of the key is free to operate the car.

According to the report, one driver in the market is regulatory authorities driving OEM fitment of vehicle security measures. Since several regulatory bodies across the globe have taken initiatives to improve and standardize safety even in entry-level vehicles, immobilizers are gradually attaining an adoption rate of 100%. Present day keyless entry systems communicate with vehicles through microwave or radio frequency. The latest technologies that involve smartphones or smartwatches to unlock/lock vehicle doors have increased the possibility of these systems to be hacked. This is leading to higher security requirements; so, the need for standardization has become inevitable.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is system working issues and operating vulnerabilities. Automotive immobilizer system has played a crucial role in improving the security of vehicles since its inception. It has boosted the confidence and trust among the consumers to a certain extent; however, it has not been able to reduce the vehicle thefts. The electronic immobilizers used in modern vehicles have significant advantages and benefits when it comes to vehicle's security; however, in certain situations, owners face vehicle starting issues, which in most cases is due to some problems in the immobilizer's working.

Key vendors

Continental

Delphi

Bosch

Hella

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Other prominent vendors

Alps Electric

AutoWatch

Dynamco

Lear Corporation

Mastergard Enterprises

NXP Semiconductors

Ravelco

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

TOKAI RIKA

Valeo

ZF TRW Automotive

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



Market outline



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE



Global automotive immobilizer system: Passenger cars

Global automotive immobilizer system: Commercial vehicles



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY KEY STAKEHOLDER



Global automotive immobilizer market: OEM

Global automotive immobilizer system: Aftermarket



PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size & forecast

Americas - Market size & forecast

EMEA - Market size & forecast

Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



Development of advanced intelligent key with touch controls

Adoption of biometric-based vehicle security systems, diminishing the role of immobilizers



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors



PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS



Continental

Delphi

Bosch

Hella

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fdgpgj/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716