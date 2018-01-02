Global Fluorspar Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are RUSAL, MINERSA GROUP, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., China Kings Resources & Seaforth Mineral & Ore

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global fluorspar market to grow at a CAGR of 2.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Fluorspar Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of fluoropolymers in lithium batteries. In Lithium-ion batteries, also known as Li-ion batteries, fluorspar is used. The growing use of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles as well as in homes as substitutes to conventional power grids is expected to augment the demand for fluorspar during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high demand from aluminum and steel industries. There has been an increase in the demand for aluminum in the automotive industry. During the aluminum production process, fluorspar is mixed with bauxite and soda ash which forms cryolite. Cryolite is further processed to form aluminum.

The heavy use of aluminum in the automotive industry is projected to remain a key driver for the growth in the global fluorspar market during the forecast period. The growth in the automotive sector can be attributed to the rise in the disposable income and the rise in the GDP worldwide.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government rules and regulations. The manufacturing of fluorspar encompasses adherence to strict regulations.



Market trends



Increasing use of fluoropolymers in lithium batteries

Fluorspar market players are indulging in mergers and acquisitions (M&As)

Increasing use of fluorspar in refrigeration

Key vendors

RUSAL

MINERSA GROUP

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

China Kings Resources Group

Seaforth Mineral & Ore

Other prominent vendors

British Fluorspar

Canada Fluorspar

Centralfluor Industries Group

Groupe Managem

Kenya Fluorspar Company

Masan Group

Mongolrostsvetmet

Steyuan Mineral Resources Group

YING PENG GROUP

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



