Global Fluorspar Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are RUSAL, MINERSA GROUP, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., China Kings Resources & Seaforth Mineral & Ore

The "Global Fluorspar Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global fluorspar market to grow at a CAGR of 2.06% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Fluorspar Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of fluoropolymers in lithium batteries. In Lithium-ion batteries, also known as Li-ion batteries, fluorspar is used. The growing use of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles as well as in homes as substitutes to conventional power grids is expected to augment the demand for fluorspar during the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high demand from aluminum and steel industries. There has been an increase in the demand for aluminum in the automotive industry. During the aluminum production process, fluorspar is mixed with bauxite and soda ash which forms cryolite. Cryolite is further processed to form aluminum.
The heavy use of aluminum in the automotive industry is projected to remain a key driver for the growth in the global fluorspar market during the forecast period. The growth in the automotive sector can be attributed to the rise in the disposable income and the rise in the GDP worldwide.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent government rules and regulations. The manufacturing of fluorspar encompasses adherence to strict regulations.
Market trends
- Increasing use of fluoropolymers in lithium batteries
- Fluorspar market players are indulging in mergers and acquisitions (M&As)
- Increasing use of fluorspar in refrigeration
Key vendors
- RUSAL
- MINERSA GROUP
- Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.
- China Kings Resources Group
- Seaforth Mineral & Ore
Other prominent vendors
- British Fluorspar
- Canada Fluorspar
- Centralfluor Industries Group
- Groupe Managem
- Kenya Fluorspar Company
- Masan Group
- Mongolrostsvetmet
- Steyuan Mineral Resources Group
- YING PENG GROUP
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
