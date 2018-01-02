Global Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) Market 2017-2021 - Availability of Diverse Inorganic Low-Cost Alternative Technologies Hindering Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the investments by independent labs and universities and grants from government bodies that aim at exploring and enhancing the applicability of the technology in the future. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Emergence of 4G standards. LTE allows consumers to enjoy faster data speeds. It can deliver more data at a relatively high speed and provides a better experience compared with 3G. According to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), 4G LTE is the fastest developing mobile system technology ever. In 2015, about 285 operators in 93 countries invested in LTE and 119 commercial LTE networks in 53 countries worldwide. To retain customers that are already using 2G or 3G services, cellular operators are upgrading their wireless networks to LTE.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing adoption of OLED displays in automotive applications. Car OEMs are exploring the use of OLED displays in infotainment systems. Some vendors have introduced infotainment projects. However, the commercial availability of such displays is very low at present. The application of passive matrix OLED (PMOLED) displays for display gauges and meters would be a better substitute for analog meters and gauges. OLED displays consume less energy and provide wider viewing angles, which make them ideal for automotive applications.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of diverse inorganic low-cost alternative technologies. Several technologies, including TFT-LCD, LCD with LED backlight, plasma, and LED displays, are available at a lower cost compared with OLED. Vendors are manufacturing displays with these technologies on a large scale.

In addition, these displays are less expensive and help in keeping the cost of end products low. OLED and flexible OLED displays could increase the cost of electronic devices in the near future. The oversupply in the LCD display market has enabled end-users to procure display panels at a low cost. This has made it possible for small and medium enterprises to provide end products at low average selling prices (ASPs).



Key vendors

University of California, Santa Barbara

Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology

Graphenea and Chalmers University of Technology

National Institute of Material Sciences

