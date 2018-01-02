Global Extremities Market 2018-2022 - Technological Innovations Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Extremities Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global extremities market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Extremities Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is technological innovations. Technological innovations in extremity products have provided several benefits to both patients and HCPs. For patients, a technologically advanced product is likely to restore mobility faster. For HCPs technological innovations help perform procedures efficiently. For instance, the emergence of robotics and 3D printing has helped HCPs improve the efficiency of procedures. Robotics reduces the time required for surgeries. 3D printing helps surgeons customize implants according to the patient's anatomy. Hence, the success rate of procedures are higher.

One trend in the market is increasing M&A activity. The global extremities market is witnessing several M&A and partnerships. This is helping the leading vendors to increase their respective market shares and expand their operations in new geographic regions. Companies with strong financials acquire companies that have a strong focus on R&D, which helps the acquirer develop new products.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of extremity procedures. Hospitals and surgical facilities are under constant pressure to deliver quality healthcare at low cost. However, this has become difficult due to the focus on advanced procedures that involve the use of sophisticated devices. Healthcare facilities must consider various procurement processes and budget allocation considerations before they provide reimbursements for such devices.

To increase their budget, hospitals sometimes increase the procedure cost, which can be high for patients as it increases their cost burden, which affects the adoption of such procedures. High procedure cost can affect the growth of the global extremities market.



Key vendors

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Other prominent vendors

Arthrex

Biotech Limb and Brace

Bioventus

Ceramisys

CollPlant

Colson Associates

CONMED

Corin

DJO Global

EVOLUTIS

EXACtech

GROUP FH ORTHO

FX Solutions

Graftys

implantcast

Integra LifeSciences

Isto Biologics

Lima Corporate

Merete Technologies

Myomo

NovaBone

Orthofix

Ossur

Promedics Orthopaedic

Regennex

RTI Surgical

Silver Bullet Therapeutics

Skeletal Dynamics

Skye Biologics

Surgical Appliance Industries

Trimed

Xtant Medical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY ANATOMY

Overview

Comparison by anatomy

Upper extremities

Lower extremities

Market opportunity by anatomy

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

Overview

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing M&A activity

Growing number of orthopedic conferences

Increasing digital engagement

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4c9vz6/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716