Global Extremities Market 2018-2022 - Technological Innovations Driving the Market

The global extremities market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Extremities Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is technological innovations. Technological innovations in extremity products have provided several benefits to both patients and HCPs. For patients, a technologically advanced product is likely to restore mobility faster. For HCPs technological innovations help perform procedures efficiently. For instance, the emergence of robotics and 3D printing has helped HCPs improve the efficiency of procedures. Robotics reduces the time required for surgeries. 3D printing helps surgeons customize implants according to the patient's anatomy. Hence, the success rate of procedures are higher.
One trend in the market is increasing M&A activity. The global extremities market is witnessing several M&A and partnerships. This is helping the leading vendors to increase their respective market shares and expand their operations in new geographic regions. Companies with strong financials acquire companies that have a strong focus on R&D, which helps the acquirer develop new products.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of extremity procedures. Hospitals and surgical facilities are under constant pressure to deliver quality healthcare at low cost. However, this has become difficult due to the focus on advanced procedures that involve the use of sophisticated devices. Healthcare facilities must consider various procurement processes and budget allocation considerations before they provide reimbursements for such devices.
To increase their budget, hospitals sometimes increase the procedure cost, which can be high for patients as it increases their cost burden, which affects the adoption of such procedures. High procedure cost can affect the growth of the global extremities market.
Key vendors
- Johnson & Johnson
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Wright Medical
- Zimmer Biomet
Other prominent vendors
- Arthrex
- Biotech Limb and Brace
- Bioventus
- Ceramisys
- CollPlant
- Colson Associates
- CONMED
- Corin
- DJO Global
- EVOLUTIS
- EXACtech
- GROUP FH ORTHO
- FX Solutions
- Graftys
- implantcast
- Integra LifeSciences
- Isto Biologics
- Lima Corporate
- Merete Technologies
- Myomo
- NovaBone
- Orthofix
- Ossur
- Promedics Orthopaedic
- Regennex
- RTI Surgical
- Silver Bullet Therapeutics
- Skeletal Dynamics
- Skye Biologics
- Surgical Appliance Industries
- Trimed
- Xtant Medical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY ANATOMY
- Overview
- Comparison by anatomy
- Upper extremities
- Lower extremities
- Market opportunity by anatomy
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
- Overview
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing M&A activity
- Growing number of orthopedic conferences
- Increasing digital engagement
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
