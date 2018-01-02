DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/02/18 -- CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)
CRH announces completion of Americas Distribution divestment
2 January 2018
On 24 August 2017, CRH plc announced that it had reached agreement to divest its Americas Distribution business for a total cash consideration of $2.63 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the transaction is now complete.
