CRH announces completion of Americas Distribution divestment

2 January 2018

On 24 August 2017, CRH plc announced that it had reached agreement to divest its Americas Distribution business for a total cash consideration of $2.63 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the transaction is now complete.

