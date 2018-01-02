Global Lignosulfonates Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Borregaard, Burgo Group, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals & Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Lignosulfonates Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global lignosulfonates market to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Lignosulfonates Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for environment-friendly products. The adoption of environment-friendly products is quite high nowadays. The global warming and the depletion of natural resources are contributing toward the high adoption of green products. The governments across the globe are also aiding the use of eco-friendly products. In the construction industry, the trend of adopting green and eco-friendly products is also quite popular. Concrete admixtures are extensively used in the construction industry. The concrete admixtures segment is a major application segment of the global lignosulfonates market.

One trend in the market is increasing investments in infrastructure. Lignosulfonates are added in the cement to form high-quality concrete. It helps in improving the quality of the concrete and cement. The demand for lignosulfonates is expected to grow in the concrete admixtures application segment, owing to the growing investments in the infrastructure segment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is regulations on wood products. The lignosulfonates are obtained as the by-products during the production of wood pulp. Several governments have imposed strict regulations on the trade of wood and wood products.

For instance, as per the amendment to the Lacey Act (passed in May 2008) in the US, the consumption of illegally sourced plants or plant products is restricted. The companies were encouraged to take up purchasing policies that excluded the illegal trade of timber by the Forest Law Enforcement (the EU) and the Governance and Trade. Owing to such laws and policies, several exporters and manufacturers involved in the shipment of various wood products, such as lumber, flooring, paper, furniture, and plywood, are affected. This negatively impacts the global lignosulfonates market due to low supply of wood.



Key vendors

Borregaard

Burgo Group

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

Other prominent vendors

Abelin Polymers

GREENAGROCHEM

Harbin Fecino Chemical

Karjala Pulp

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

Pacific Dust Control

Sappi

The Dallas Group of America

VENKI CHEM

Xinyi Feihuang Chemical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Animal feed binder - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Concrete admixtures- Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Oil well additives - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Dust control - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 09: MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Market opportunity by application

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Segmentation by product-type

Comparison by product-type

Sodium lignosulfonates - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Calcium lignosulfonate - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Magnesium lignosulfonate - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by product-type

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investments in infrastructure

Growing exploration of oil wells

Lignosulfonates in synthesis of hydrogel

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6vskr9/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716