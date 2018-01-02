Global Lignosulfonates Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Borregaard, Burgo Group, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals & Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Lignosulfonates Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global lignosulfonates market to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Lignosulfonates Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for environment-friendly products. The adoption of environment-friendly products is quite high nowadays. The global warming and the depletion of natural resources are contributing toward the high adoption of green products. The governments across the globe are also aiding the use of eco-friendly products. In the construction industry, the trend of adopting green and eco-friendly products is also quite popular. Concrete admixtures are extensively used in the construction industry. The concrete admixtures segment is a major application segment of the global lignosulfonates market.
One trend in the market is increasing investments in infrastructure. Lignosulfonates are added in the cement to form high-quality concrete. It helps in improving the quality of the concrete and cement. The demand for lignosulfonates is expected to grow in the concrete admixtures application segment, owing to the growing investments in the infrastructure segment.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is regulations on wood products. The lignosulfonates are obtained as the by-products during the production of wood pulp. Several governments have imposed strict regulations on the trade of wood and wood products.
For instance, as per the amendment to the Lacey Act (passed in May 2008) in the US, the consumption of illegally sourced plants or plant products is restricted. The companies were encouraged to take up purchasing policies that excluded the illegal trade of timber by the Forest Law Enforcement (the EU) and the Governance and Trade. Owing to such laws and policies, several exporters and manufacturers involved in the shipment of various wood products, such as lumber, flooring, paper, furniture, and plywood, are affected. This negatively impacts the global lignosulfonates market due to low supply of wood.
Key vendors
- Borregaard
- Burgo Group
- Rayonier Advanced Materials
- Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals
- Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical
Other prominent vendors
- Abelin Polymers
- GREENAGROCHEM
- Harbin Fecino Chemical
- Karjala Pulp
- NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES
- Pacific Dust Control
- Sappi
- The Dallas Group of America
- VENKI CHEM
- Xinyi Feihuang Chemical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2016
- Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Animal feed binder - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Concrete admixtures- Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Oil well additives - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Dust control - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Others - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 09: MARKET OPPORTUNITY
- Market opportunity by application
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Segmentation by product-type
- Comparison by product-type
- Sodium lignosulfonates - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Calcium lignosulfonate - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Magnesium lignosulfonate - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Market opportunity by product-type
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing investments in infrastructure
- Growing exploration of oil wells
- Lignosulfonates in synthesis of hydrogel
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
