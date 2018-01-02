Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2017-2021 - Demand for Advanced Vehicle Features in Display and Infotainment

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive instrument panel market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is leather-wrapped car interiors across all vehicle segments. The market is observing the trend of increased use of leather in the instrument panel interiors. The buyers are demanding more and are driven toward more aesthetic look. Leather is a sturdy material and expresses luxury. The demand from the OEMs is largely increasing for leather-coated instrument panels.



According to the report, one driver in the market is demand for advanced vehicle features in display and infotainment. Over the years, the consumer's preferences are rapidly changing, and even the technology used in the infotainment systems are evolving at a rapid pace.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise in car-sharing or pooling services in several countries. Carpooling is the service offered by a vehicle owner for sharing the vehicle journey for an itinerary. It reduces fuel costs, toll costs, and driving stress as more people use one vehicle. Carpooling reduces carbon emissions, traffic congestion, air pollution, and the need for parking spaces.



Key vendors

Calsonic Kansei

Faurecia

IAC Group

IAV

Other prominent vendors

Changchun Faway-Johnson Controls Automotive Systems

Dongfeng Electronic Technology

Johnson Controls

Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing

Reydel Automotive France

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market overview

Global passenger car instrument panel market

Global commercial vehicle instrument panel market

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Leather-wrapped car interiors across all vehicle segments

VOC emissions pushing manufacturers to explore new materials and production techniques

Product developments and innovations in design of instrument panel

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS



PART 13: APPENDIX



