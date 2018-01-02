Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2017-2021 - Demand for Advanced Vehicle Features in Display and Infotainment

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive instrument panel market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is leather-wrapped car interiors across all vehicle segments. The market is observing the trend of increased use of leather in the instrument panel interiors. The buyers are demanding more and are driven toward more aesthetic look. Leather is a sturdy material and expresses luxury. The demand from the OEMs is largely increasing for leather-coated instrument panels.
According to the report, one driver in the market is demand for advanced vehicle features in display and infotainment. Over the years, the consumer's preferences are rapidly changing, and even the technology used in the infotainment systems are evolving at a rapid pace.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise in car-sharing or pooling services in several countries. Carpooling is the service offered by a vehicle owner for sharing the vehicle journey for an itinerary. It reduces fuel costs, toll costs, and driving stress as more people use one vehicle. Carpooling reduces carbon emissions, traffic congestion, air pollution, and the need for parking spaces.
Key vendors
- Calsonic Kansei
- Faurecia
- IAC Group
- IAV
Other prominent vendors
- Changchun Faway-Johnson Controls Automotive Systems
- Dongfeng Electronic Technology
- Johnson Controls
- Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing
- Reydel Automotive France
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market overview
- Global passenger car instrument panel market
- Global commercial vehicle instrument panel market
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Leather-wrapped car interiors across all vehicle segments
- VOC emissions pushing manufacturers to explore new materials and production techniques
- Product developments and innovations in design of instrument panel
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive scenario
- Other prominent vendors
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 13: APPENDIX
