Global Tooling Market 2017-2021 - Use of Rotary Turning in High-Temperature Alloys in Aerospace Industry

The "Global Tooling Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global tooling market to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the period 2017-2021.

The global tooling market focusses on the different types of tooling used for the machining of metal and other materials and the key end-user industries. The tools considered in the report are the most widely used and vital to the machining sector.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Use of rotary turning in high-temperature alloys in aerospace industry. The demand of the aerospace industry for high-performance alloys is increasing, owing to their superior thermal and mechanical properties. Superior thermal alloys decrease the machinability, resulting in low productivity. In addition, conventional techniques fail to increase the productivity of high-performance alloys. Hence, special processes, such as turn-milling and rotary turning, are used to increase the productivity of these applications.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased adoption of HSS tools. Minimizing the manufacturing time with the minimum impact on the quality of the product is the need of the hour for manufacturers. Additionally, buyers now want on-time and defect-free delivery schedules for products. To enable the same, customers are insisting on and verifying the quality reports from manufacturers. To enable defect free manufacturing, with high-efficiency requirements for complex machining operations, choosing the right cutting tool is indispensable. This has led to the increased adoption of high-speed steel (HSS) metal cutting tools, which are far more superior in quality than conventional tools.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fluctuating raw material prices. High capital expenditure is required by machine tool manufacturers to provide advanced and innovative tools in the market. Key metals, such as iron, steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium, are raw materials for tooling, which account for a significant share in the overall manufacturing and labor costs. Fluctuating raw material prices disrupt the pricing strategy of machine tool manufacturers. In addition, the necessity to train the workforce adds to the overall cost. Manufacturers also incur additional costs when hiring consultants or design specialists. All these factors add to manufacturing costs, thus affecting the growth of the global tooling market.



Key vendors

BIG KAISER Precision tooling

FRAISA

Guhring

Kennametal

Sandvik

Other prominent vendors

CERATIZIT

Hanjiang Tool

Ingersoll Cutting Tools / ISCAR (IMC Group)

/ ISCAR (IMC Group) Jiangsu Feida Tools

KYOCERA Precision Tools

LMT Onsrud

MIKRON

Mitsubishi Materials

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

NTK Cutting Tools

OSG

Seco

Shanghai Tool Works

Sumitomo Electric Carbide

UNION TOOL

vhf camfacture

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Milling tools - Market size and forecast

Drills - Market size and forecast

Stationary tool inserts - Market size and forecast

Turning tools - Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of rotary turning in high-temperature alloys in aerospace industry

Use of double-sided inserts for rough turning applications

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BIG KAISER Precision tooling

FRAISA

Guhring

Kennametal

Sandvik

PART 15: APPENDIX



