Global Tooling Market 2017-2021 - Use of Rotary Turning in High-Temperature Alloys in Aerospace Industry

The "Global Tooling Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global tooling market to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the period 2017-2021.
The global tooling market focusses on the different types of tooling used for the machining of metal and other materials and the key end-user industries. The tools considered in the report are the most widely used and vital to the machining sector.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Use of rotary turning in high-temperature alloys in aerospace industry. The demand of the aerospace industry for high-performance alloys is increasing, owing to their superior thermal and mechanical properties. Superior thermal alloys decrease the machinability, resulting in low productivity. In addition, conventional techniques fail to increase the productivity of high-performance alloys. Hence, special processes, such as turn-milling and rotary turning, are used to increase the productivity of these applications.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased adoption of HSS tools. Minimizing the manufacturing time with the minimum impact on the quality of the product is the need of the hour for manufacturers. Additionally, buyers now want on-time and defect-free delivery schedules for products. To enable the same, customers are insisting on and verifying the quality reports from manufacturers. To enable defect free manufacturing, with high-efficiency requirements for complex machining operations, choosing the right cutting tool is indispensable. This has led to the increased adoption of high-speed steel (HSS) metal cutting tools, which are far more superior in quality than conventional tools.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fluctuating raw material prices. High capital expenditure is required by machine tool manufacturers to provide advanced and innovative tools in the market. Key metals, such as iron, steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium, are raw materials for tooling, which account for a significant share in the overall manufacturing and labor costs. Fluctuating raw material prices disrupt the pricing strategy of machine tool manufacturers. In addition, the necessity to train the workforce adds to the overall cost. Manufacturers also incur additional costs when hiring consultants or design specialists. All these factors add to manufacturing costs, thus affecting the growth of the global tooling market.
Key vendors
- BIG KAISER Precision tooling
- FRAISA
- Guhring
- Kennametal
- Sandvik
Other prominent vendors
- CERATIZIT
- Hanjiang Tool
- Ingersoll Cutting Tools/ ISCAR (IMC Group)
- Jiangsu Feida Tools
- KYOCERA Precision Tools
- LMT Onsrud
- MIKRON
- Mitsubishi Materials
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI
- NTK Cutting Tools
- OSG
- Seco
- Shanghai Tool Works
- Sumitomo Electric Carbide
- UNION TOOL
- vhf camfacture
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2016
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Milling tools - Market size and forecast
- Drills - Market size and forecast
- Stationary tool inserts - Market size and forecast
- Turning tools - Market size and forecast
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of rotary turning in high-temperature alloys in aerospace industry
- Use of double-sided inserts for rough turning applications
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BIG KAISER Precision tooling
- FRAISA
- Guhring
- Kennametal
- Sandvik
PART 15: APPENDIX
