Global Automotive Holographic Display Market 2017-2021: Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is BMW to Make HoloActive Touch System Commercially Viable

The "Global Automotive Holographic Display Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive holographic display market to grow at a CAGR of 188.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Holographic Display Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is BMW to make HoloActive Touch system commercially viable. With the advancements in electronics, the automotive industry is taking HMI to another level. Some of the leading automakers are working on the commercial feasibility of the 3D graphics and imaging system for automotive applications. The global automotive industry is heavily relying on the future of autonomous vehicles, wherein the vehicles would come equipped with advanced electronics.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Gradually declining prices of automotive display solutions like LCD/TFT. The global automotive industry is witnessing intense competition whether it is among automotive OEMs, suppliers, or other stakeholders within the value chain. Much of the growing competition is attributed to the emergence of new innovative automotive technologies that have changed the dynamics of the automotive market. In such cases, economies of scale play an important role in wide-scale adoption of such advanced technology. This is applicable for advanced in-vehicle display technologies as well as other technologies, which are gradually finding space across various categories of vehicles.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is System security and threat issues: Potential hacking concerns. Automotive systems in the field of powertrain, safety, comfort, or convenience are rapidly transforming into electronic systems. In-vehicle automotive comfort and convenience system is one of the crucial areas witnessing rapid electrification of components and systems. The integration of advanced electronics has made the systems more effective, precise, and energy-efficient. However, the integration of in-vehicle electronic systems poses a serious threat with the advent of vehicle-to-vehicle communication. Automotive telematics is one such broad area that is prone to high-security threat issues.

Key vendors

Continental

Delphi

WarRay

Luminit

BMW

Other prominent vendors

GE

Konica Minolta

Nippon Seiki

Winstar Display

Visteon Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY POSITION

Global automotive holographic display market segmentation by display position

Global automotive holographic display market 2016-2021: Front fascia

Global automotive holographic display market 2016-2021: Center fascia

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

BMW to make HoloActive Touch system commercially viable

Increased focus of OEMs toward development of autonomous vehicles

Porsche showcased Mission E sports car with hologram dashboard

Lexus' UX: Holographic screen

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors

PART 13: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t5wzgr/global_automotive?w=5





