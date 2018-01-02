Global Automotive Holographic Display Market 2017-2021: Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is BMW to Make HoloActive Touch System Commercially Viable

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Holographic Display Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automotive holographic display market to grow at a CAGR of 188.68% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Holographic Display Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is BMW to make HoloActive Touch system commercially viable. With the advancements in electronics, the automotive industry is taking HMI to another level. Some of the leading automakers are working on the commercial feasibility of the 3D graphics and imaging system for automotive applications. The global automotive industry is heavily relying on the future of autonomous vehicles, wherein the vehicles would come equipped with advanced electronics.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Gradually declining prices of automotive display solutions like LCD/TFT. The global automotive industry is witnessing intense competition whether it is among automotive OEMs, suppliers, or other stakeholders within the value chain. Much of the growing competition is attributed to the emergence of new innovative automotive technologies that have changed the dynamics of the automotive market. In such cases, economies of scale play an important role in wide-scale adoption of such advanced technology. This is applicable for advanced in-vehicle display technologies as well as other technologies, which are gradually finding space across various categories of vehicles.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is System security and threat issues: Potential hacking concerns. Automotive systems in the field of powertrain, safety, comfort, or convenience are rapidly transforming into electronic systems. In-vehicle automotive comfort and convenience system is one of the crucial areas witnessing rapid electrification of components and systems. The integration of advanced electronics has made the systems more effective, precise, and energy-efficient. However, the integration of in-vehicle electronic systems poses a serious threat with the advent of vehicle-to-vehicle communication. Automotive telematics is one such broad area that is prone to high-security threat issues.
Key vendors
- Continental
- Delphi
- WarRay
- Luminit
- BMW
Other prominent vendors
- GE
- Konica Minolta
- Nippon Seiki
- Winstar Display
- Visteon Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY POSITION
- Global automotive holographic display market segmentation by display position
- Global automotive holographic display market 2016-2021: Front fascia
- Global automotive holographic display market 2016-2021: Center fascia
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- BMW to make HoloActive Touch system commercially viable
- Increased focus of OEMs toward development of autonomous vehicles
- Porsche showcased Mission E sports car with hologram dashboard
- Lexus' UX: Holographic screen
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive landscape
- Other prominent vendors
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Continental
- Delphi
- WayRay
- Luminit
- BMW
PART 13: APPENDIX
