Global Animal Feed Probiotic Market Forecasts to 2022: Market is Projected to Reach USD 1,746.5 Million

The "Global Animal Feed Probiotic Market - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global animal feed probiotic market is projected to reach USD 1,746.5 million by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.
Probiotics are playing an increasingly important role in the animal feed industry. The use of probiotics improves animal health as well as increases nutrient utilization from the feed. Probiotics have been scientifically proven to offer benefits in improving the composition and balance of the intestinal microflora, and have been demonstrated to be as efficacious as the previously used prophylactic synthetic antimicrobial growth promoters (AGP). Additionally, they have an immune-enhancing effect and have been suggested to be influential in the prevention and control of bacterial diseases.
Research Highlights:
- Probiotics are increasingly used in all sectors of animal and aquaculture production, although their application differs in focus for each animal species. Their consumption continues to increase as a result of consumer demands for alternatives to synthetic AGP, as they are natural products with wider applications.
- The market for probiotics in animal feed is segmented by region, with North America accounting for the largest share in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.
- The primary factor driving the probiotics market would be the European Union's (EU) ban on AGP in animal feed. The EU governing body has completely removed all synthetic AGP products from animal feed, commencing with the banning of avoparcin in 1997. This was followed by bans on tylosin phosphate, zinc bacitracin, virginiamycin and spiramycin in 1999. The EU directive 1831/2003, which legislates all feed additives for animal nutrition, has been implemented in full since January 2016.
- There has been a steady increase in the demand for natural feed additives to improve the efficiency of animal production, in order to replace AGP products. With synthetic antimicrobials added to animal feed and being used for the past 55 years, there have been significant concerns over AGP removal, gauging from the reactions of end users.
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the total revenue size of probiotics used in animal feed?
- What are the megatrends affecting the animal feed probiotic market?
- What are the forecasts for the animal feed probiotic market in 2022?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, AND METHODOLOGY
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. ANIMAL FEED PROBIOTICS
- Animal Feed Probiotics Classification
- Microorganisms Used as Probiotics in Animal Feed
- Microorganisms Used as Probiotics
4. PROBIOTICS USED IN ANIMAL FEED
- Global Market Overview
- Market Introduction
5. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES
- Animal Feed Probiotics Market - Porter's Five Forces
6. REGULATIONS
- Global Regulatory Status of Probiotics in Animal Feed
- Regulation of Probiotic Labelling
- Microorganisms in the Official List of AAFCO that are Suitable for Use in Animal Feed
7. EXTERNAL CHALLENGES: DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL ANIMAL FEED PROBIOTIC MARKET
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
8. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL ANIMAL FEED PROBIOTIC MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast Assumption
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - North America
- Revenue Forecast - Europe
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast - ROW
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Pricing Trend
9. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL ANIMAL FEED PROBIOTIC MARKET
- Supplier Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Company Profile - DSM
- Company Profile - DuPont
- Company Profile - Lallemand, Inc
- Company Profile - Novus International, Inc.
- Company Profile - Christian Hansen
10. MEGA TRENDS AND INDUSTRY CONVERGENCE IMPLICATIONS
- Mega Trend Impact on the Animal Feed Probiotics Market
11. FEW OTHER NOTABLE COMPANIES
- Company Profile - Alltech
- Company Profile - Lesaffre Group
- Company Profile - Novozymes
- Company Profile - Calpis Co., Ltd.
12. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity - Customised Guidance/Attention is Key
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. TYPICAL PRICING TREND
- User Point of View - Price
14. CONCLUSION & THE BIG 3 PREDICTIONS
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Conclusions
- Legal Disclaimer
15. APPENDIX
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
