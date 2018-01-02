Global Pet Monitoring Camera Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Guardzilla, Motorola, Petzila & PetChatz

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pet monitoring camera market to grow at a CAGR of 26.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Pet Monitoring Camera Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is introduction of technologically-enhanced products. Technological advances in pet monitoring cameras are one of the major trends in the market. The most prominent technological innovation in this market is the introduction of multi-functional pet monitor cameras, which not only monitor pets and their actions, but also alert users on when their pets need to be fed, according to the preferred schedule of the owners.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased number of pet ownerships. Pet ownership across the globe is increasing rapidly. This rising adoption of pets is mainly fueled by the millennial population across the globe. This is due to the rise in per capita disposable income, growing awareness of the uses of pet accessories, and monitoring products. The sales of pet monitor and surveillance accessories such as trackers and cameras boost the market. This is because these devices allow pet owners a watch over their pets from remote locations. They also let them interact with their pets through these smart-connected devices.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is reluctance of pet owners to buy high-priced products. Keeping a proper monitor on pets for their safety and needs is the major concern among pet owners. The devices that have all these features are multi-featured pet monitor cameras, which are significantly costly. Apart from the cost of the device, there are other associated costs such as cloud connectivity devices and other installation charges, which add up to be extra operational costs for pet owners. Hence, these factors serve as challenges for the adoption of pet monitor cameras, especially in underdeveloped and developing countries. This is because the majority of the population in these countries come under the middle or low-income group.

