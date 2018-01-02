Envirocleanse LLC inTank' Ballast Water Treatment System Completes Type Approval Testing

HOUSTON, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Envirocleanse LLC, division of Charter Brokerage, a BERKSHIRE HATHAWAYcompany, announces the completion of all land-based and shipboard testing for its patented inTank' Ballast Water Treatment System. Having successfully concluded these tests, Envirocleanse will now be submitting application in the First Quarter of 2018 to the US Coast Guard for Type Approval. Type Approval applications for IMO/Flag will follow after the appropriately scheduled MEPC meetings.

The inTank BWTS uses a unique dispersion system patented by the US Geological Survey for mixing the active substance in the ballast tanks. Treatment of the tanks is performed in transit, which means there is no disruption to in-port cargo operations. The Envirocleanse inTank' BWTS can use either electrically generated hypochlorite or bulk chemical as the means to provide disinfectant. Having these options allows the user flexibility to choose the system which best fits their vessel profile.

"The inTank BWTS is an important and unique addition to the current offerings in the marketplace," states Matt Hughes, EVP of Sales and Marketing, Envirocleanse. "There is no filter utilized; there are no repower requirements for the vessel; there is no crew interaction required in port. inTank has a compact and flexible profile that never impacts or slows down cargo operations, ballast loading or discharge operations. In short, one of the primary concerns of today's ship operators - BWTS operational delays and related demurrage - has effectively been eliminated. Add all of these advantages to the fact that we will likely be the most cost competitive system on the market."

About Envirocleanse LLC

The mission of Envirocleanse is to provide a superior ballast water treatment system that assists companies around the world to perform at the highest safety, compliance and reliability standards. Envirocleanse LLC is a division of Charter Brokerage, a BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY company.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623962/Envirocleanse_Logo.jpg