eHailing, Bike Sharing and Integrated Mobility to Become the New Growth Engines of the Latin American Automotive Business by 2023

New business models in mobility will lead to wide-scale disruption, finds Frost & Sullivan's Mobility team

SAO PAULO, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latin American market is rapidly embracing new mobility business models with a focus on an on-demand, integrated, multi-modal mobility network, driven by changing demographics, preferences, and technology. Frost & Sullivan finds that converging trends will lead to a paradigm shift from vehicle ownership to vehicle usage. Mobility solutions such as eHailing, bike sharing, and integrated mobility, are experiencing significant growth following enthusiastic consumer adoption. In addition, municipalities are looking for ways to include new mobility services within the modality mix. It is, therefore, imperative for stakeholders in the mobility value chain to develop innovative business model solutions to achieve long-term business sustainability and create new avenues for revenue growth.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Latin America New Mobility Business Models, Forecast to 2023, explores the market for, and impact of, new business models in Latin America, and analyzes the growing trends in shared and integrated mobility toward 2023, focusing on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

For more information, please visit: http://frost.ly/22u

Key insights uncovered by Frost & Sullivan include:

Focus on traditional modes of mobility: Mobility in Latin America , although rapidly changing, still focuses heavily on traditional modes and personal vehicle ownership;

Mobility in , although rapidly changing, still focuses heavily on traditional modes and personal vehicle ownership; Automotive OEMs expanding: OEMs began testing car-sharing pilots in 2016 and are expected to further venture into offering mobility solutions by 2018, in partnership with other market participants;

OEMs began testing car-sharing pilots in 2016 and are expected to further venture into offering mobility solutions by 2018, in partnership with other market participants; Mobility in Latin America will be platform enabled in the future: Integrated mobility is a single platform that offers seamless, flexible, first- to last-mile connectivity that is customer controlled and cost-effective;

Integrated mobility is a single platform that offers seamless, flexible, first- to last-mile connectivity that is customer controlled and cost-effective; Sharing economy: The sharing economy pushes for a pool of several users or members to create shared value toward value for many. At times of volatile economics, the sharing economy is a possible answer for value creation and addition. Between 2016 and 2023, bike sharing is expected to experience a 100% growth in bike volumes while the car sharing fleet is set to experience a tenfold increase.

"Wide-scale disruption with the entry of new mobility business models is heavily impacting traditional market structures and the positioning of traditional ecosystem participants among the new competition. This leads to changes in terms of regulations, investments and market structure," said Yeswant Abhimanyu, Latin America Mobility Research Manager. "It is vital for stakeholders to discuss how these new solutions aimed at the better use of existing structures can be included as a part of the public and private mobility mix. In addition, investment in infrastructure in order to enable more integrated and cost-effective services, through direct and indirect incentives, is pivotal. Infrastructure is the bedrock of a well-functioning mobility."

Latin America New Mobility Business Models, Forecast to 2023, is part of Frost & Sullivan's Global Mobility Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Latin America New Mobility Business Models, Forecast to 2023

K10F-18

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications, Americas

E:Francesca.Valente@frost.com

P: +54 11 4777 5300

https://ww2.frost.com/